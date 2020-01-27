Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru Entry Scene Is Fan Frenzy At Its Best!

It is never a surprise to see that fans go crazy over Mahesh Babu but the reaction to his entry scene in his recent box office release Salireru Neekevvaru, which released on 10th January 2020 has got the theatre audience go high on their reactions. From throwing away popcorns and feathers in excitement to whistles as soon as the superstar makes his stellar entry, we are gushing over that kind of love!

In a video that surfaced on the internet recently from a theatre in Bangalore, we can see the Armyman Mahesh Babu stand close to the tricolour and that’s exactly how the unforgettable entry has made its impact on the minds of the audience. Sarileru Neekevvaru has now crossed the 200-crore mark worldwide and is going strong. The humungous fanbase of superstar Mahesh Babu is all the proof that he continues to receive.

The 26th marvelous project of his career, Sarileru Neekevvaru translates into 'nobody can match you’ and is a story that revolves around an Army Major played by Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu and his team's entire hard work has paid off totally while the film continues to chart big at the box office.

The action-comedy has garnered a lot of attention and the superstar’s presence is what makes it yet another memorable character of him. Mahesh Babu is very well known for the charming looks and mind-blowing action skills that he can pull off very easily.

The movie shot up like a rocket and had already crossed its 100-crore mark in the first week itself. The actor is praised so much for his ethical work schedule and commitment and there is no denial for the same. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

