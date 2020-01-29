    For Quick Alerts
      Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Is Going Strong After 2 Weeks Of Its Release At The Box Office

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru released on 11th January 2020 and this action-comedy film instantly caught the attention of many and left everyone speechless with the superstar's astonishing performance.

      In Telegu states alone, the movie has crossed the 100-crore mark collecting over 113.04 crores in just 16 days. The movie not only ended up as the Sankranthi winner but it also emerged as the All-time Industry Blockbuster in southern cinema.

      Mahesh Babu

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is the third blockbuster in a row for Mahesh Babu and is his career's biggest hit to date. All the buyers recovered their investments in the first week itself and earned huge profits through the film. Sarileru Neekevvaru had an exceptional Republic Day weekend all over and the film witnessed heavy footfall.

      Being a Non-Baahubali film, the movie garnered love from all over and has not budged from its impact and fans have gone gaga over the performance of the superstar and praised him for the same. Mahesh Babu's entry scene has created an immense fan-frenzy and the fans have been showering the entire team with immense appreciation.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru stands next to Baahubali in its run and it already crossed the existing records of Telugu cinema. Mahesh Babu's energetic performance is a real feast for fans and audiences. The film's director Anil Ravipudi's writing, comic timing has been widely appreciated. The action episodes and emotional drama reached all the sections of the audience. Vijayashanthi, Rashmika and Prakash Raj played other crucial roles in this racy action entertainer. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju jointly produced Sarileru Neekevvaru.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 15:43 [IST]
