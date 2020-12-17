Major First Look Out! Mahesh Babu Gives Special Birthday Surprise To Adivi Sesh Fans

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu has shared the first look of his upcoming production venture Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. On the occasion of the Evaru actor's birthday, Mahesh took to Twitter to share the first look of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic and wrote, "Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh. I'm sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always!"

In the above picture, Adivi Sesh is looking fierce as the late army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He can be seen holding a rifle and is all set to fight the terrorists. We must say, it is indeed a perfect treat for Adivi Sesh's fans on his birthday.

Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh. I'm sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always! 😊 pic.twitter.com/q5BLRj8ewn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 17, 2020

For the unversed, Major traces the journey of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life for the nation while battling against the terrorists during 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film will only capture his death, but also the spirit in which he lived.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh: I Have Always Been A Great Admirer Of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is being shot in Hindi and Telugu. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the Adivi Sesh-starrer is expected to release in summer 2021.

Also Read : Marking Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Death Anniversary, Team Major Pays Tribute With A Heartfelt Video