Makers Of Vedalam Remake Starring Chiranjeevi Replace KGF Action Director?

As we all know, Thala Ajith Kumar and Lakshmi Menon-starrer Vedalam will reportedly be remade in Telugu. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role and is being helmed by Meher Ramesh. Ever since the news about Chiranjeevi's next came out, fans are constantly waiting for each and every update about the development.

A few weeks ago, reports were surfacing on the internet that Sai Pallavi might play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in Vedalam's Telugu remake. However, makers have not yet commented the same. Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal states that KGF's action director duo Anbariv has been replaced by Ram-Lakshman Masters for Vedalam remake.

As per earlier reports, director Meher Ramesh had finalised Anbariv to choreograph action sequences for the Chiranjeevi-starrer. But the latest update might have shocked KGF fans. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is yet to complete the shooting of his upcoming film Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and Ram Charan in a special role. After wrapping up Acharya, he will reportedly start working on the Telugu remake. Meher Ramesh is still busy finalizing the cast and crew for his next directorial.

Vedalam remake will be produced by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner.

