      Malavika Mohanan Turns Down Ravi Teja Starrer?

      Just like other celebrities, south diva Malavika Mohanan is spending time with her family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. With her film Master, with Vijay yet to be released, the actress is reportedly hearing narrations from various directors for her future projects.

      malavika

      As per the latest report, the makers of Ravi Teja-starrer had approached the actress to essay a key role. Malavika reportedly rejected the offer for the movie helmed by Ramesh Varma for reasons best known to them. It is said that the makers were eagerly hoping to cast the actress for the movie due to her rising stardom.

      Earlier, while talking to a leading daily, the actress had revealed that she wants to act in an out-and-out light-hearted romantic film post Master. Talking about the same she said, "The last time I did that (romantic film) was at the beginning of my career and I even looked so different then. I've only done really serious, intense roles since."

      On a related note, Master will have Malavika Mohanan reportedly essaying the role of a professor, who falls in love with Thalapathy Vijay's character. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, but was later postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Though there were rumours that the movie might release on OTT platforms considering the current situation, the makers refuted the same and said that the movie is only meant for the big screen.

      Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the highly-anticipated movie will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagan Perumal essaying important roles. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The lens is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 12:21 [IST]
