Master Telugu Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay To Surprise Tollywood Fans At 6 PM

Good news for Thalapathy Vijay fans! The much-awaited Telugu teaser of Vijay's upcoming film Master is all set to release today at 6 pm. The makers are all set to release Master's Telugu teaser on their official Twitter handle.

For the unversed, the makers had shared the Tamil teaser of Master on November 14, 2020, on the occasion of Diwali. The makers didn't reveal much in the teaser about Vijay's character, but the actor impressed everyone with his high octane action sequence with antagonist Vijay Sethupathi. Notably, Vijay is playing the role of a professor JD (John Durairaj).

Also Read : Master Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay Fans Set A New Record On YouTube!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the film has music composed Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read : Master Becomes Most Tweeted About Movie Of 2020; Check Out The Top 10 Contenders On The List!