Meera Chopra Likely To Enter Bigg Boss 4 Telugu After The Controversy With Jr NTR Fans

Meera Chopra has currently become a hot topic of discussion amongst the Tollywood fans, after her controversy with Jr NTR fans. Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra, has reportedly filed a cybercrime complaint against Jr NTR fans for abusing and threatening her with rape, acid attack and murder. For those who are unversed, this all started when Meera Chopra confessed that she doesn't know Jr NTR and is not a fan of him.

This didn't go down well with Young Tiger fans, as they started abusing her on social media. Meera Chopra filed a complaint against the troll with the help of National Commission for Women. The organization has taken up the matter with the Telangana Police and filed an FIR in Cyber Cell.

After Meera Chopra's action, her fans started trending hashtag #WeSupportMeeraChopra on Twitter. Now, the latest report floating in tinsel town is that the channel Star Maa and organisers of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu are now keen to approach Meera Chopra to become a contestant for the show. Well, with this controversy, the Section 375 actress is getting a solid sympathy from many people except Jr NTR fans. Moreover, Meera can add glamour in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. But there's no official confirmation from neither the makers nor Meera Chopra.

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu, makers are planning to launch the show soon after the lockdown gets over. After gaining popularity for hosting season 3, Nagarjuna Akkineni may take charge of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu as well. The makers are still in talks with him and if everything goes right, fans will witness the Mass star hosting the controversial reality show.

Also Read : Meera Chopra Files Complaint Against Jr NTR Fans For Abusing Her On Social Media

Coming back to Meera Chopra, the actress has worked in several Telugu projects like Bangaram, Vaana, Maaro and so on. Do you want to see Meera Chopra in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu house? Do tell us in the comment section below.

Also Read : Meera Chopra Vs Jr NTR Fans: Samantha To Sri Reddy, Telugu Actresses Who Faced Abuse On Social Media