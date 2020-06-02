Pawan Kalyan's Co-Star Calls Mahesh Babu Her Favourite Actor!

Meera Chopra has been self-quarantined in Delhi ever since the lockdown was announced. The actress, who usually keeps a close track of things happening around the world, updates her account most of the time. Recently, the sultry siren took to her Twitter handle to interact with her fans in a question and answer session. With many of them inquiring about her whereabouts and movies, there were a few who criticised her even during the chat session.

Well, the most interesting question was by a fan who asked her favourite actor in Tollywood. Despite working with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in Bangaram, the actress revealed that her favourite is Maharshi actor Mahesh Babu.

Well, Mahesh fans can't keep calm with her response, as they are still excited over the recent title announcement of his next #SSMB27, which is now Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments, and will reportedly go on floors in July. Touted to be a political thriller, the movie will have Mahesh fighting against corrupt officials supporting bank frauds.

Coming back to Meera Chopra's chat session with fans, the actress gave a befitting reply to many of them, who criticized the actress for using unparliamentary language. She asked the complainant to block her immediately if it really bothers them. Meera said that her favourite past time is to browse through social media.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Meera will next be seen in a women-centric web series titled Kamathipura, which will have a release on Amazon Prime Video. She has also signed for a remake of a south film, which was supposed to roll in June but was later halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

