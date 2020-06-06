Meera Chopra Takes The Jr NTR Fans' Hate Campaign Issue To KTR, The Minister Assures Stern Action

The infelicitous brawl between Meera Chopra and Jr NTR fans has become the talk of the town since a few days. Hyderabad police have recently filed a case against a few Young Tiger fans for abusing the actress on social media. With the incessant abuse including rape, acid attack, and death threats getting out of hand, Meera decided to take the matter to the notice of the Ministers of the state.

The Bangaram actress took to her Twitter handle and tagging Minister KT Rama Rao, she shared the screenshots of the online abuse and wrote, "@KTRTRS @RaoKavitha ive been abused of gangrape, acid attack, abused, cyberbullied and slutshammed by your state. @hydcitypolice has filed an fir and i hope for the safety of women this will investigated thoroughly."

Thanks sir, it really means a lot. This is very important for women safety. These people should not be left free to do crimes on women! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/HzQcRHPEAd — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 5, 2020

Also, Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Meera has recently complained about the issue, with screenshots to the National Commission For Women and Hyderabad Police. Well, the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology, KTR responded to her tweet and assured stern action against the offenders. His tweet read, "Ma'm, I have requested @TelanganaDGP and @CPHydCity to take stern action as per law based on your complaint."

Later, Meera Chopra thanked the minister and said that the offenders should not be left free to do crimes against women. She wrote, "Thanks sir, it really means a lot. This is very important for women safety. These people should not be left free to do crimes on women!"(sic)

Well, the actress faced the wrath of such unruly Jr NTR fanatics during her recent interaction with fans on Twitter. Her interaction went horribly wrong as she responded to a Jr NTR fan's question, wherein he asked her to talk about Tarak, and she said that she doesn't know the actor and is not his fan. Soon after the actress started receiving backlash from the Jr NTR fans, who started posting vulgar comments and threatened Meera and her family. Though the actress called out the actor on Twitter, NTR has been silent on the abusive behaviour of his fans on social media. It is rumoured that the actor will soon break his silence over the issue, considering the chances of his next venture RRR with SS Rajamouli being affected negatively due to the current situation.

