Megastar Chiranjeevi On A Signing Spree; To Shoot Two Back To Back Movies Post Lockdown

Chiranjeevi is the prime focus of attention these days, be it for his recent Twitter debut or for the initiatives he is taking to help the central and state governments in their fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Well, the Megastar is also set to be on a roll with his upcoming big projects. As per rumours, Chiru will start working for 2 back to back movies once the lockdown is lifted.

After the highly anticipated movie Acharya, the actor will start working for an action thriller, which is a remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. As per reports, Chiranjeevi has acquired the remake rights of the superhit movie. Produced under his home company, Konidela Production, the thriller will have Chiru reprising the role of the Complete Actor Mohanlal from the 2019 film. Saaho director Sujeeth has been roped in to direct the movie for Chiranjeevi.

Secondly, report says that Chiranjeevi has given his nod to KS Ravindra aka Bobby after the latter had narrated a story. The movie directed by the Venky Mama director will start rolling later this year. Most probably the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movies.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is up with Acharya helmed by Koratala Siva. The makers of the film have roped in South diva Kajal Aggarwal to essay the female lead opposite the Megastar. Bankrolled by Konidela Production Company, and Matinee Entertainments, the action entertainer will have Ram Charan to play an extended cameo. The project, which was being shot in Hyderabad has been kept on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus shutdown.

Chiranjeevi Reveals The Real Reason Behind Trisha Krishnan's Exit From Acharya