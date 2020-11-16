Megastar Chiranjeevi Shares Diwali Selfie With His ‘Knight’ Ram Charan

Ever since Diwali festival began, Tollywood celebs have been sharing a lot of festive pictures on their respective social media handles. Like all, father-son duo Chiranjeevi Konidela and Ram Charan too shared Diwali selfies on Instagram.

Ram Charan shared the photo with father Chiranjeevi in which he is trying to capture a perfect selfie. He captioned the snap as, "Trying to capture the moment!! 😉."

See photo here

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi shared a perfect Diwali selfie with Charan and wrote, "#DiwaliNight... with my Knight."

In the above pictures, one can see a beautiful festive moment between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The father and son duo is looking dapper in traditional attire. Chiranjeevi is looking stunning in brown kurta while Ram Charan looked handsome in a black kurta.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Niharika Konidela and Varun Tej also shared some festive moments on Instagram. Bride-to-be Niharika looked elegant in a yellow lehenga and blacktop while her fiancé Chaitanya Jonnalagadda complemented her in a pink kurta and white pyjama. On the other hand, Varun Tej caught everyone's attention with his handsome look in a black outfit.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Konidela had tested positive for Coronavirus, but later he clarified that the result came positive due to a faulty testing kit. The actor confirmed that he had tested negative. On a professional note, the Megastar will soon be joining the sets of his next Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The other cast members have already resumed the shoot in Hyderabad.

Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead while Ram Charan in an extended cameo appearance. The makers had earlier released the first look of Chiru's 152nd film on his birthday (August 22).

