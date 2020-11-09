Megastar Chiranjeevi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Confirms Through Official Statement

Chiranjeevi has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media handle to confirm the news and said that he is asymptomatic and under quarantine. He revealed that the COVID-19 test was taken prior to the shooting of his upcoming venture Acharya.

The statement read, "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home."

His statement further read, "Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon." Well, the official statement of Chiru has gone viral with several fans and followers wishing the Megastar a speedy recovery. The netizens were also inquiring about the health condition of his family including Mega Power Star Ram Charan. Recently, the actor's brother Naga Babu was also tested positive for COVID-19.

On a related note, Acharya directed by Koratala Siva, will also have Ram Charan in a cameo appearance. Recently wed Kajal Aggarwal will be paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the highly awaited film, bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their respective banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

Reportedly, so far, 40 percent of the film's shoot has been completed, with 70 days still pending. A high-octane sequence between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is yet to be shot which will now be further postponed owing to Megastar's health condition.

