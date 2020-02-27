Mehreen Pirzada Shares Her Part Of The Story On Aswathama Producers’ Accusations

Mehreen Pirzada has been grabbing the headlines these days. The actress has become the subject of talks as producers of her last venture, Aswathama have leveled allegations against her. As per reports, Shankar Prasad, the producer of the film and also father of Aswathama's male lead, Naga Shaurya, had told a leading daily that the actress' hotel bill will not be paid.

After days of silence, finally, the actress has responded to the rumours. She took to her social media page to open up about the same, and wrote, "I was maintaining a dignified silence regarding the entire issue but when my reputations is tarnished I am forced to tell my side of the story. After wrapping my Sankranti releases promotions, I went to visit my family in Punjab. I returned to Hyderabad to do promotional work for the film, a few days before it's theatrical release." She added that her grandfather had a heart attack and has subsequently had stents put which was even mentioned by the lead actor Shaurya during an interview. As per the statement, she had missed the interview as she got a skin allergy and had later sent a doctor's prescription and a photograph to the producers and apologized for the same. Eventually, this irked the producers who later refused to settle the hotel bills and her day staff. "After my manager asked them to settle these due to no avail, I asked him to settle the hotel bills on my behalf and also pay my staff what was due to them. This was done so immediately upon my instructions."

The producer had also told the daily that the actress had only shot for 15 days out of the 30 scheduled shoots with her remuneration being made in total. The actress' attitude towards her co-star was also blamed by him. According to buzz, when the lead actor of the film, Shaurya had met with a major accident, Mehreen did not inquire about him, rather she got upset with the makers for the shooting delay.

On a relating note Aswathama, directed by debutante Ramana Teja, released on January 31st, 2020. The movie also featured Prince Cecil, Krishna Murali Posan, Pavithra Lokesh in supporting roles.