Meme-Fare! Prabhas’ Baahubali Avatar Wins Over Donald Trump Ahead Of His India Visit; Shares A Video

Prabhas' Baahubali not only broke records but continues to be the character that is no less than a superhero. As the nation awaited the arrival of US President Donald Trump today, memes created a storm all across and how! While there were many created to welcome the guest, this one particular meme caught Trump's eye and he shared the video clip- an edited video from the movie "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" which shows his own face morphed over the face of superstar Prabhas.

Donald Trump took to his social media and shared, "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!" as he re-tweeted the video by an unverified account where he can be seen fighting with swords, riding a chariot and participating in warfare on horses- all of it Prabhas' way.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

The video also features First Lady Melania Trump, Prime Minister Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr Narendra Modi with the song 'Jiyo Re Baahubali' playing in the background. Melania's face is morphed on that of actor Ramya Krishnan's who plays the role of Sivagami, the foster mother of the protagonist played by actor Prabhas.

Prabhas' nationwide stardom and popularity soared high to newer heights and seems like even Donald Trump is not untouched by it. The actor enjoys not only Pan-Indian fandom but people around the world are crazy about the Baahubali superstar. Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with the magnum opus Saaho and took the nation by a storm with the high octane thriller.

Prabhas' next movie is again going to be a Pan-India release and will see Pooja Hegde with the actor. The movie will be produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV creations. The movie will be directed by Radha Krishna in Telugu and will be simultaneously dubbed in other languages.