Middle Class Melodies Actor Anand Deverakonda Thanks Fans For Loving The Film With A Heart-Warming Message

Middle Class Melodies fever has taken over the internet. The beautifully weaved storyline capturing the candid feelings on the lens is what has made the audiences love the film and giving a warm smile on their faces amid this year of uncertainty.

Actor Anand Deverakonda took to his Twitter handle and shared a heart-warming message with the caption, "All smiles for the love you guys are showing towards our movie #MiddleClassMelodies !! The year in general has been chaotic and mostly sad. Many of you have messaged me about, how this movie has put a constant smile on your face and provided relief during unusual circumstances."

The actor further adds, "It feels amazing to see and hear these reactions. Thank you ❤️ Spread the word on #middleclassmelodies Spread some heartwarming smiles!."

The brother duo Anand Deverakonda and Vijay Deverokonda are getting inspired by film's success. Anand, who plays the character of Raghava, recently took to his social media and paid a tribute to the film in a unique way - by investing his earnings from the film in a cafe 'GoodVibes'.

Produced by Bhavya Creations, Middle Class Melodies is a directorial debut of Vinod Anantoju, and also stars Varsha Bollamma as the female lead. Amazon Original Movie Middle Class Melodies is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories.

