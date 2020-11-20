Middle Class Melodies Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Middle Class Melodies starring Anand Deverakonda has released on Amazon Prime Video from November 20. The comedy-drama has also become the latest victim of piracy. Middle Class Melodies has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Written and directed by debutant Vinod Ananthoju, the film has Varsha Bollamma as the leading lady. The Anand-starrer was earlier scheduled to release in early 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Upon the Amazon Prime Video release, the film has been garnering huge appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

Backed by Venigalla Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations, the film has been shot in Kollapur and Kolakaluru. If reports are to be believed, the lead actor Anand learned cooking and Guntur dialect for the highly awaited film, which also became the talk of the town recently. Written by Janardhan Pasumarthi, the film has an ensemble cast including Chaitanya Garikipati, Divya Sripada, Goparaju Ramana, Surabhi Prabhavati, Prem Sagar and Prabhavati Varma. Middle Class Melodies has music composed by Sweekar Agasthi and RH Vikram, with the camera cranked by Sunny Kurapati.

