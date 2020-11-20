Middle Class Melodies Receives Praise From Netizens; Here's What They Have To Say

From November 20, the Telugu comedy film Middle Class Melodies is exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video. A light-hearted comedy starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma encapsulates an outsider's perspective on the ups and downs of middle-class life.

Ever since the trailer came out, the anticipation amongst the audience was on high level. And now, after the release of Middle Class Melodies, netizens can't stop praising the film for its heart-warming story, realistic characters and bittersweet moments.

These actors and netizens were glued to their seat throughout the film and here's what they have to say:

Siddharth Srinivas shares, "#MiddleClassMelodies on Amazon Prime. Sweet as sugar, a lovely feel good tale that gets both its setting & characters right. Lots of charming moments that keep pushing it from strength to strength. Had fun watching this cute little film by debutant @vinodanantoju."

Rahul Ravindran says, "The film will make you wanna give a huggest bigg to the whole cast! Congratulations @ananddeverkonda @VarshaBollamma and the entire team! Please tell your director we're already looking forward to his next❤️."

Avinash Ramachandran said, "#MiddleClassMelodies is @ananddeverkonda's very own Pelli Choopulu. From @VarshaBollamma to #Chaitanya, the milkman to even a tree, every single character gets a beautiful and complete arc. Lovely lovely film by @vinodanantoju... I'm all smiles... #MiddleClassMelodiesOnPrime."

A netizen commented, "Excellent movie.. simple story line ni pleasant ga short film taking lekunda ekkada bore kottinchakunda teesaadu .. koncham navvu.. koncham baadha..complete feels.. Tollywood's first best OTT movie .. Could have been a blockbuster in theatres #MiddleClassMelodies 4.25/5."

Another netizen says, "#MiddleClassMelodies is cute & a pleasant watch. @ananddeverkonda fits very well as a middle class guy & pulled it off with ease. @VarshaBollamma is natural and her eyes speak volumes. Antagonist's father stands out. Simple plot with superb execution. Great attempt @vinodanantoju."

Produced by Bhavya Creations, Middle Class Melodies is a directorial debut of Vinod Anantoju. Middle Class Melodies is streaming now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories.

