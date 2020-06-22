Miheeka Bajaj’s Lehenga With Matching Mask From The Pre-Wedding Event Kicks It Up A Notch

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding has become the talk of the town since the former's revelation about their relationship on social media. Well now, as the family of the duo are gearing for the wedding, a few pictures from a pre-wedding event has gone viral on social media.

Apparently, pictures of Miheeka is doing the rounds on the internet, and least to say, she stole the show with her dazzling lehenga and a matching mask, keeping in mind the COVID-19 lockdown. The charming lady love of the Baahubali star shared a photo of herself in a traditional lehenga and thanked the designers. She captioned the pictures as, "the celebrations continue. Thank you for making my day so much special."

Check Out The Pictures Here

In the viral pictures, she can be seen dressed up in a Jayanti Reddy mint-green lehenga embellished with zardozi work. To complement the lehenga, Miheeka went for a contrasting light coral coloured dupatta with an embroidered border. Interestingly, what caught everyone's attention and was the showstopper was her mint-green mask matching with her lehenga. It will surely give ideas to the brides-to-be, who are gearing up for a lockdown wedding event and will definitely start a trend.

Taking a look at the jewelry, she has worn an elegant Jadau neckpiece decorated with polkies, rubies and pink tourmalines. Miheeka looks ethereal as she chooses a matching jadau mang teeka and bracelet designed with rubies and polkies. Going by the pictures, Miheeka has opted for a soft wavy hairstyle with light makeup highlighting the cheekbones and going for a mauve lipstick. She has then glammed it up with a bronze smokey eye makeup. Well, we can't take our eyes off the to-be-bride as she looks stunning. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.

Well, as per speculations, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka will tie the knot in August, though it is not officially confirmed by the duo yet.

