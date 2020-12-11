Mirzapur Season 2: Amazon Prime’s Original Series Is Now Available In Telugu And Tamil

Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur season 2, which released on October 23, 2020 and captured the imagination of the audience instantly will now be available for fans across India in Telugu and Tamil.

Starting, December 11, Amazon Prime Video brings the regional dubs of the second instalment of the raw, gritty and intense crime drama, that ruled the internet on the day of the release and became the most-watched show on the video streaming platform in India within just 7 days of the release.

With fans across the world already anticipating season 3, those who haven't watched the show yet, now have an opportunity to watch their favourite characters from Mirzapur in Telugu and Tamil.

Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories can watch the highly successful Indian crime thriller Mirzapur season 2 in Telugu and Tamil starting December 11 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Isha Talwar in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, the show continues to receive massive adulation and viewership from across the world. The availability of the show in regional languages ensures a lofty reach for the engaging series.

