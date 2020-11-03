Miss India Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The highly awaited movie Miss India released on Netflix today (October 4, 2020). The romantic drama starring Keerthy Suresh has also become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy. Miss India has been leaked by the infamous piracy website Movierulz.

Directed by debutant Narendra Nath, the movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Nadhiya, Naveen Chandra, Naresh and Kamal Kamaraju in key roles. Bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru under the banner East Coast Productions, the Keerthy Suresh-starrer has music composed by S Thaman.

Interestingly, Miss India marks the 20th outing of the National Award-winning actress. Keerthy will be seen essaying the role of a determined entrepreneur who is on a mission to set up a tea business, beating all the odds. Earlier during a media interaction, the charming actress said that the film will encourage and inspire young women to follow their heart and passion, regardless of the language they will be watching the film in.

Though the film was earlier scheduled to release on April 17, 2020 in theatres the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Miss India is available on Netflix in Telugu and Tamil.

