Mother's Day 2020: Top 5 Real Mother-Son Duos Of Tollywood Industry Who Will Make You Go Aww!

Chiranjeevi And Anjana Devi

Netizens are closely acquainted with Anjana Devi since few days, thanks to Chiranjeevi's recent social media debut. The actor is often seen sharing moments with his mother on Twitter. As he marked his entry in the social world, the actor shared a picture with his beautiful mother, and requested his fans to take care of the elders amid the lockdown. The recent #betherealman challenge of Chiru left the netizens in awe, as he was seen cooking Pesarattu for his mother and blowing on it in order to cool it down. Chiranjeevi's mom, like all mothers, offered him the first bite. The netizens were in love with her endearing gesture.

Earlier, when Ram Charan shared a video on Twitter with his grandmother, learning from her to make butter, the Megastar, who was envious, jokingly tweeted that how much ever Ram Charan butters his grandmother, his position will only come after Chiru.

Mahesh Babu And Indira Devi

The charming Superstar of Tollywood never forgets to appreciate his mother for his film's success. In the year 2018, Mahesh Babu posted his mother's picture from when she was young, and shared that the release of his film Bharat Ane Nenu was coinciding with her birthday. Her picture went viral on social media and was trending for many days. It is said that the actor, on the release day of his films, visits his mother and spends time with her. Mahesh who usually shares adorable pictures and thought on Mother's day and her birthday, through his social media handle, will surely have a big surprise for her this time as well. It is indeed Indira Devi's guiding force that has made Mahesh Babu the top names in India.

Jr NTR and Shalini Nandamuri

In a past interview, while talking about his mother, the Young Tiger of Tollywood revealed that it is his mother, who has made him the perfect person he is today. He added that she has been very close and clear to him about each and every single matter. Jr NTR was quoted saying, "I am generally a loner. I have very few friends. I got this character from my mother, that it is sufficient if there are a few people around us with whom we can share things. She is more than a mother, she is my girlfriend, she is my friend, she is my everything."

Prabhas And Siva Kumari

Indeed Baahubali became a synonym to Prabhas amongst his fans within a short span of time. But did you know the handsome hunk of the Tollywood is very attached to his mother? In an interview for a leading newspaper, the actor revealed that he misses his mother during the outdoor shoots. "Whenever I would be back in Hyderabad, I would go see my mother and sister at once, or they would come to meet me at my shoot location. I feel dull when I am unable to see my mother for long. So when I am in Hyderabad, I spend time with her. Once I see her smiling, I forget all the shooting pressure and tension. I am the happiest at that moment." Aww.. now that's an endearing thing we know about one of the strongest actors in town. Interestingly, like any other mother, his mother too wishes to get him married and have a happy family life.

Akhil Akkineni and Amala Akkineni

Son of Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni is just three films old but enjoys a huge fan following as any other actor. He has impressed many with his acting tactics and is a real family boy, who is very close to his mother. Amid his packed schedule, Akhil makes sure that he spends time with the yesteryear actress. Recently, the duo's date picture went viral on the internet. Akhil captioned the picture, "Well I had a lovely date tonight with my beautiful mother..... been way too long !! As always the best dinner I've had in quite some time.... thank you MA. love u."