MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Tollywood Celebs Wish Mahi On Turning 39!

Former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 39 today (July 7) and on this special day, Mahi is celebrating his birthday with family and close friends. Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MS Dhoni is the only captain in the history of International Cricket who has won all the three ICC trophies for India- 2007 ICC World T20, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

He has also managed to win three IPL trophies as a skipper for Chennai Super Kings. The Government of India has awarded MS Dhoni the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (2007), the Padma Shri (2009) and the Padma Bhushan (2018). Director Neeraj Pandey also made a biopic on him titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed Mahi on screen.

Dhoni is not only popular amongst cricket lovers, but also among Tollywood celebs. Today, as it is his 39th birthday, Telugu stars wished Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media.

Pranitha Subhash "Wishing the living legend a Happy Birthday !!" Sundeep Kishan "Wishing the original #A1Express , My biggest inspiration to believe that you can achieve anything if you believe, work hard & smile ❤️, Captain Cool @MSDHONI a A Very Happy Birthday Remember this Jersey Number." Sai Dharam Tej "From leading India to the World Cup in 2011 to breaking many cricket records, you are an inspiration to millions. Wishing the legend and a true leader @msdhoni a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayDhoni." Payal Ghosh "Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni knows how to bring out the best in his players.Thanks for ICC World Twenty20,the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups,the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.You will always be our Captain. #HappyBirthdayDhoni." Gopichand Malineni "Happy birthday my all time favourite cricketer, my inspiration, Captain Cool @msdhoni."

We wish Captain Cool a happy birthday!

Also Read : Neeraj Pandey Reveals Dhoni's Reaction To Sushant's Demise: Mahi Bhai Was In A Shock; Got Shattered

Also Read : Pooja Hegde Faces The Heat Post Her Emotional Tweet On MS Dhoni