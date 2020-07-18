    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      MS Raju’s Dirty Hari Starring Debutant Shravan Reddy Likely To Release On OTT

      By
      |

      After directing Tuneeya Tuneeya in 2012, MS Raju has finally returned to direction with a new-age romantic thriller, Dirty Hari. The film stars debutant Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma and Simrat Kaur in lead roles. Ever since the film announced, it's creating a solid buzz amongst the masses for its bold posters.

      Dirty Hari poster

      The Cinema Express' report suggests that MS Raju's directorial venture Dirty Hari is likely to release on OTT platform. A source told the portal, "Talks are underway for a direct digital release. The producers of the film have initiated talks with Amazon Prime. An official announcement will be made soon."

      Dirty Hari still

      On July 17, Shravan Reddy confirmed Dirty Hari's trailer release date on Instagram. As per his post, the Dirty Hari trailer is releasing today (July 18) at 11:11 AM. In the earlier released stills, Shravan Reddy can be seen kissing both the leading ladies. The film will have a combination of romance and suspense.

      Shravan Reddys Instagram post

      Talking about the film, SPJ Creations shared a statement about Dirty Hari. It states, "The film is an out-and-out entertainer loaded with humour, drama and emotion. It tells a contemporary story that not only revolves around relatable events but also changes the perspective of the characters in line with the narrative. The shooting has been completed and the trailer will be out soon."

      Dirty Hari still

      On a related note, Dirty Hari also stars Surekha Vani and Ajay. The music of the film is composed by Mark K Robin.

      Also Read : Krishnadasi Spoiler: A New Entry To Bring Twist In Aryan & Aradhya's Lives!

      Also Read : Hit Movie Twitter Review: Here's How Audiences React To Vishwak Sen's Film Produced By Nani

      Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X