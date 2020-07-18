MS Raju’s Dirty Hari Starring Debutant Shravan Reddy Likely To Release On OTT

After directing Tuneeya Tuneeya in 2012, MS Raju has finally returned to direction with a new-age romantic thriller, Dirty Hari. The film stars debutant Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma and Simrat Kaur in lead roles. Ever since the film announced, it's creating a solid buzz amongst the masses for its bold posters.

The Cinema Express' report suggests that MS Raju's directorial venture Dirty Hari is likely to release on OTT platform. A source told the portal, "Talks are underway for a direct digital release. The producers of the film have initiated talks with Amazon Prime. An official announcement will be made soon."

On July 17, Shravan Reddy confirmed Dirty Hari's trailer release date on Instagram. As per his post, the Dirty Hari trailer is releasing today (July 18) at 11:11 AM. In the earlier released stills, Shravan Reddy can be seen kissing both the leading ladies. The film will have a combination of romance and suspense.

Talking about the film, SPJ Creations shared a statement about Dirty Hari. It states, "The film is an out-and-out entertainer loaded with humour, drama and emotion. It tells a contemporary story that not only revolves around relatable events but also changes the perspective of the characters in line with the narrative. The shooting has been completed and the trailer will be out soon."

On a related note, Dirty Hari also stars Surekha Vani and Ajay. The music of the film is composed by Mark K Robin.

Also Read : Krishnadasi Spoiler: A New Entry To Bring Twist In Aryan & Aradhya's Lives!

Also Read : Hit Movie Twitter Review: Here's How Audiences React To Vishwak Sen's Film Produced By Nani