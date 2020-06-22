Murder: RGV Replies To Amrutha’s Alleged Letter That Accused Him Of Commercialising Her Life Story

On June 21 (Sunday), Ram Gopal Varma announced his new production venture Murder based on the caste killing aka honour killing. The film is allegedly based on the killing of Pranay in 2018 by a girl Amrutha's father, Maruthi Rao. Soon after the film was announced, a particular letter allegedly written by Amrutha, went viral on the internet.

In the note, Amrutha expressed her disappointment with RGV for commercializing her life story. Though authenticity of the letter is still unknown, RGV responded to the criticism received for him and his film, Murder, in a series of tweets on June 22 (Monday).

