Murder Trailer Out! Ram Gopal Varma’s Next Is All Set To Give Thrilling Experience To Audiences

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently released the trailer of his much-awaited thriller, Murder. Taking to Twitter, RGV claimed that Murder is a shocking film based on a true story. Directed by Anand Chandra, the film stars Srikant Iyengar and Sahithi in the lead roles.

Murder trailer shows a father killing his daughter's boyfriend due to caste issues. It has some stellar moments which captivates viewers' attention. Murder trailer will surely give audiences a thrilling experience. Talking about the story, the film is allegedly based on the honour killing of Pranay in 2018 by his wife Amrutha's father, Maruthi Rao.

When RGV announced the film, a particular letter allegedly written by Amrutha, went viral on social media. In the note, Amrutha expressed her disappointment with RGV for commercializing her life story. However, the authenticity of the letter is still unknown.

But, earlier in a tweet, Ram Gopal Varma clarified his views on Murder's story and stated, "Firstly I clearly mentioned in the poster that MURDER is based on a true story and I did not claim it to be the true story..The news upon which my film is based upon is in the public domain for years and has been acknowledged by the various people involved."

RGV claimed that Murder focuses on a father's control over his child and the reason behind his drastic step of killing someone. Ramu believes that nobody is bad and only bad circumstances make people look bad, or make them behave badly.

Talking about the film, Murder is bankrolled by Natti Karuna and Natti Kranthi, and presented by Anuraag Kancharla. If the Coronavirus crisis gets under control, makers will release the film in theatres. Otherwise, it will release on RGV World Theatre. The decision about the same is yet to be revealed.

