Music Composer Shashi Preetam Admitted To A Hyderabad Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack

Popular music composer, singer and songwriter from the Telugu film industry, Shashi Preetam suffered a heart attack on Thursday (June 4, 2020). He was quickly rushed to a hospital in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. He is now kept in the ICU for further treatment. The doctors from the cardiology department did an angioplasty on Shashi Preetam, after which his condition remains stable.

Confirming the development, the hospital authorities told the New Indian Express, "Shashi Preetam was brought to the hospital in a serious condition and upon diagnosis, we figured out that he was suffering from Myocardial Infarction (MI) and performed angioplasty on Thursday. His health condition continues to remain stable with ongoing active medical support at the cardiac ICU."

Meanwhile, Shashi Preetam entered the showbiz industry as a music composer with director Krishna Vamsi's Telugu romantic entertainer Gulabi (1995) starring JD Chakravarthy, Maheshwari and Brahmaji. The film was produced by Ram Gopal Varma in association with Amitabh Bachchan's production house AB Corp Ltd.

The 49-year-old Shashi Preetam also composed music for Samudram (1999), Hands Up (2000) and Raghava (2002). In 2001, he made his debut in Hindi film industry and composed a background score for Govinda, Juhi Chawla and Tabu-starrer Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001). However, director Mani Shankar gave him a chance to composed music in his Hindi film, Mukhbiir (2008).

Notably, after Mukhbir, Shashi Preetam has not composed music for any film. And now, the news about his health must have left his fans worried.

We wish him a speedy recovery!