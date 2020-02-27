MUST READ: Dil Raju Breaks Silence On His Second Marriage News!

    For Quick Alerts
      On Wednesday, news about popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju's second marriage was doing the rounds on the internet. Since then, fans are eager to see the Jersey producer's wedding picture.

      According to reports, Dil Raju got married to a 30-year-old woman, who's said to be a family friend and does not belong to the film industry. After the sudden death of his first wife Anitha in 2017, Dil Raju's family and friends asked him to get married again. Hence, he got married in a private ceremony.

      Dil Raju

      But after learning about his second marriage news, Dil Raju got miffed and called the reports 'baseless'. As per the new reports, Dil Raju will get married but not secretly. Dil Raju's first wife passed away on March 11, 2017, due to cardiac arrest. He has a daughter Harshitha Reddy from the late first wife.

      Talking about Dil Raju's work, the 49-year-old has produced many films in Telugu film industry. The National-Award winning producer is bankrolling Power Star Pawan Kalyan's next which is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

      Dil Raju is also producing Telugu film Jersey's Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. It's being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also directed the original flick.

