Nag Ashwin's Film Starring Prabhas Will Go On Floors By End Of This Year

      Prabhas, who is currently busy with Radhe Krishna Kumar's directorial venture Prabhas 20, has already announced his next. Yes, the good-looking actor has signed Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's project which will be bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt's production house Vyjayanthi Movies. While the makers haven't revealed much about the story, Nag Ashwin took to Twitter and gave out few details about his highly-anticipated film.

      Prabhas

      For starters, the untitled project will go on floors by the end of this year. And the movie will arrive in cinema halls by the end of 2021. Yes, you heard that right. Fans will have to wait till next year to watch this Prabhas starrer on the big screen. That's not all! Nag Ashwin also assured all Prabhas fans that his movie is not just pan-India but pan-world. Well, that definitely sounds interesting.

      Though the genre of the untitled project is unknown, grapevine suggests that Nag Ashwin has penned down a sci-fi thriller. In fact, as per a report in telugustop.com, producer Ashwini Dutt first approached Chiranjeevi for the film. But after reading the script, the megastar felt that Prabhas would be the perfect choice for the film and hence recommended him instead.

      When Prabhas came to know about the same, he immediately said yes to the film out of sheer respect for Chiranjeevi and his sweet gesture. Apparently, that's how Nag Ashwin ended up having Baahubali hero on board for his next. If that's the case then we absolutely cannot wait to see what's in store for us.

      For now, Prabhas is shooting for Kumar's film which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree also has an important role in the film which is yet untitled. Speculations are rife that the makers are eyeing to release Prabhas 20 this year on October 16. An official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 19:11 [IST]
