    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nag Ashwin's Film With Prabhas Won't Go On Floors This Year?

      By
      |

      That Prabhas will be teaming with filmmaker Nag Ashwin for his next outing is known to all. The duo announced the news last month and since then everyone is excited about this collaboration. Ashwin, who last directed Mahanati, later took to social media and revealed that his film would go on floors by the end of this year.

      Prabhas

      The talented writer-director also told fans that his untitled movie starring Prabhas will probably arrive in theatres by the end of 2021. Now we don't know if there's a change in the release date or not but Prabhas 21 is definitely not going on floors this year. As per a report in cinemaexpress.com, Nag Ashwin's project was to roll in November, however, makers will now start the pre-production work on their alleged sci-fil movie early next year.

      Due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the entire country is currently in lockdown. And this has hugely affected the film industry as well. Prabhas was in Georgia recently for the shoot of his upcoming film which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. While the actor completed the schedule successfully and returned to India, the film is far from finished. The abroad schedule was supposed to be a long one but the cast and crew had to cut it short because of the Coronavirus scare.

      Since travelling is banned in most European countries, Radha Krishna Kumar and his team will now have to wait a little longer before they resume shooting for their intense love story abroad. Because of this very reason, the release of Prabhas 20 will also get affected and Nag Ashwin too won't be able to start shooting for his film along with the Baahubali hero. Therefore, the shooting of Prabhas 21 has been pushed to next year.

      Wait, WHAT! Is Prabhas Getting Paid More Than Rs 100 Crore For Nag Ashwin's Film?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X