Naga Babu Criticises Media & Hindu Wings For Ignoring Ajay Pandita’s Murder

On Monday evening (May 8), terrorists killed Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag, Jammu. According to media reports, the terrorists fired from a close range and grievously injured the 40-year-old Ajay. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case and started investigating the matter.

Death of Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri Hindu became the topic of debate on social media. Many people raised the issue of Kashmiri Hindus' safety in the state. Amidst all this, actor-politician Naga Babu has recently condemned the tragic death of Ajay Pandita and criticised Hindu wings and mainstream media for completely ignoring the tragedy.

Naga Babu sarcastically tweeted, "Yesterday, I came to know of Ajay's murder. It was a Hindu who was killed. So, we don't have to bother. He is not even from our State. We should rather feel sorry about the killing of George Floyd in America." (sic)

The actor also commented on the media, which failed to cover murders of a number of Hindus in India over the years. He wrote, "Since Ajay is a Hindu, so-called secularists and mainstream media needn't condemn it. Even Hindus and Hindu organizations are not outraging. We have become so cold."(sic)

"Only of late do we have the rule of a party that treats all religions equally. But even they seem to have become calculated in their approach," (sic) he added.

Naga Babu in the last tweet of the series asked PM Narendra Modi to stop vote bank politics. The mega brother wrote, "Let's save Hinduism and Hindu culture. Please dear Modi ji, plz consider, we give equal rights and equal limits to all religions. No vote bank politics." (sic)

On a related note, Bollywood actresses like Kangana Ranaut and Preity Zinta too condemned the death of Ajay Pandita. Now, people are hoping the late Ajay Pandita gets justice.

