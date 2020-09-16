Naga Babu Konidela Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says ‘Will Scuffle And Strife Through This’

Tollywood actor Naga Babu has tested positive for COVID-19. Also, brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the Veera star took to his Twitter handle to share the news to his fans and followers.

"An infection doesn't always has to be suffering, You can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow beings. Tested COVID-19 +ve. Will Scuffle and Stife through this and will be a plasma donor", his tweet read.

Soon after his tweet went viral, several fans and followers wished the actor a speedy recovery. As per reports, Naga Babu is currently under home quarantine. Recently, he was seen in a television interview along with daughter and actress Niharika Konidela for a popular Telugu channel. It is to be noted that her engagement with Chaitanya Jonnalagedda was also held recently, which was graced by several Tollywood celebs including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

On the work front, Naga Babu is best known for his films that include ABCD -American Born Confused Desi (2019), Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), Indrajith (2017), Khaidi No. 150 (2017) and Gaddam Gang (2015) among others. He was last seen in the 2019 film Edaina Jaragocchu directed by K Ramakanth. Apart from being an actor, he is also a producer and has also been a judge for several reality shows including the popular comedy show Jabardasth. Notably, he had joined Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party and has also contested in the 2019 general elections.

