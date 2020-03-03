Naga Chaitanya Or Mahesh Babu: Which Actor Will Parasuram Work With Next?

Now that Mahesh Babu has asked Vamshi Paidipally to rework on his script, everyone is talking about the Telugu superstar teaming up with filmmaker Parasuram for his next outing. While both the parties are yet to confirm the news, a lot of rumours already doing the rounds regarding their collaboration.

Since Mahesh wasn't impressed with Vamshi's bound script, he asked the Maharshi director to make some changes and then approach him again. Meanwhile, Parasuram narrated a story to the 44-year-old and he immediately gave his nod for the project. But here's the catch. Parasuram has already locked a film with Naga Chaitanya and the news was announced by the production house 14 Reels Plus back in December last year.

So now the latest buzz is that Parasuram is in a tricky situation. As per a report in 123telugu.com, the talented director may start working on Mahesh's film first and will put Naga Chaitanya's movie on the backseat for now. At the same time, few media reports claim that Mahesh has asked Parasuram to finish his film with Chay and then start working on their project.

This makes us wonder, will Parasuram actually choose Pokiri hero over the Venky Mama star? Or will he play it straight and wrap up his film with Naga Chaitanya first and then team up with Mahesh. Guess only time will tell.

For now, Mahesh is said to be doing an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi's much-awaited film Acharya which is being helmed by Koratala Siva. As for Chay, he is currently filming for Sekhar Kammula's directorial venture Love Story along with Sai Pallavi. The movie is slated to arrive in theatres on April 2, 2020.

