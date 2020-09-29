Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Love Story Gets Big Offers From OTT Platforms

Of lately, Naga Chaitanya made it to the headlines after he resumed shoot for his next titled Love Story amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If reports are to be believed, the filming of the movie has been completed as of now, and the team is currently busy with its post-production process. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the romantic-drama marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

As fans and followers of the talented actors are awaiting an update about the release of their film, there are rumours that the makers have been approached by a few giant OTT platforms, who have offered an insane amount of money for the film. Recent grapevine suggests that a whopping Rs 34.5 crore has been offered lately by an unrevealed video streaming platform. It is said that the team has not accepted the offer, as they are eagerly looking forward to the release of the film in theatres. If reports are to be believed, the film will have a massive release on either Christmas 2020 or Sankranthi 2021.

Coming back to the shoot of Love Story during unlock 4.0, all precautionary measures and safety norms prescribed by the government were taken care of with the final schedule consisting of only 15 members in total.

Love Story will also feature an ensemble cast including Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Posani Krishna Murali and Devayani in key roles. The film presented by Amigos Creations and Sonali Narang is jointly backed by Narayandas K Narang and P Rammohan Rao.

