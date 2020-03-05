Naga Chaitanya To Follow Samantha Akkineni's Footsteps, To Enter The Web World?

Lately, celebs from the South film industry have been entering the web world and its not surprising because the OTT platforms are thriving big time courtesy some high-quality content. This year, Samantha Akkineni will storm the web-space with her presence as she will be seen in the second season of the hit Amazon show, The Family Man.

And while we can't wait to see her alongside Manoj Bajpayee in the series, soon her hubby Naga Chaitanya might follow suit as well. Yes, you heard that right. According to a report in gulte.com, Manam fame director Vikram V Kumar is reportedly planning to helm a web series with Chay in the lead role.

It is being said that Vikram will be writing a 10-episode crime thriller and will launch the Premam actor in the web world with this show. Apparently, the talented director has already discussed this idea with Sam's hubby and he is actually looking forward to it. So if things fall into place then the web series will be produced by Amazon Prime Video.

What's interesting is that no mainstream hero from Tamil or Telugu cinema has so far done any sort of web series. So if Vikram's project does happen then Naga Chaitanya will be the first one to explore the web-space. In that case, we do hope things work out for him as it would be a treat to see the talented actor in an interesting web show.

Currently, Chay is shooting for Sekhar Kammula's directorial venture Love Story along with Sai Pallavi. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 2. The 33-year-old actor has also signed Parasuram's next which is yet to go on floors.

