Naga Chaitanya To Star In Nandhini Reddy’s Upcoming Romantic Entertainer?

Post the success of Oh Baby, director Nandhini Reddy is said to be working on her next project. According to a few media reports, the breezy romantic entertainer will star Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The yet-untitled project will be produced by Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt. The music for the film will be composed by Mickey J Meyer.

Nandhini who is currently working on the script recently took to social media to clear the rumours about her next project. The director tweeted, “Stories should be written by writers or directors but our media friends seem to be feeling creative these days...... kanivvandi.....waiting for your next creative story on me .Meanwhile the “real news” on my film I will announce shortly.” (sic)

In the meantime, Naga Chaitanya is currently busy completing Shekar Kammula’s upcoming film. Produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Love Story stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The movie will see the lead duo play a couple who move into the city from the village and how it impacts their relationship. Naga Chaitanya is said to have undertaken special training to perfect the Telangana dialect his character will be speaking in the film. Love Story is all set to hit the silver screens on April 2.

It must be recollected that Nandhini Reddy’s last directorial Oh Baby had Samantha Akkineni in the lead role. The movie was an official remake of the South Korean comedy-drama movie Miss Granny. Oh Baby saw Samantha play the younger version of veteran actress Lakshmi who played the senior version in the remake. The film comprised of film Mickey J. Meyer’s music and was produced by People's Media Factory and Suresh Productions.

