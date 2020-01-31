    For Quick Alerts
      Naga Shaurya's Ashwathama: Full Movie Leaked Online

      By
      |

      Ashwathama, the Naga Shaurya starring action-thriller hit the theaters today (January 31, Friday). If the reports are to be believed, Ashwathama is the new prey of the increasing piracy in the Telugu film industry. As per the latest reports, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers for download.

      The Naga Shaurya starrer is the latest victim of the Tamilrockers team who had leaked some of the most promising releases of recent times including Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo online for download. Several popular releases of the year, including the recent Tamil hits Darbar, Pattas, Bollywood flicks Chhapaak and Tanhaji etc., were also leaked online by Tamilrockers.

      The believable sources suggest that Tamilrockers keep on changing their extensions thus making it difficult to trace them and stop their activities. Despite blocking the site several times, Tamilrockers keeps reappearing using different extensions. The viewers can also access the website using proxy sites, which makes things more difficult.

      Ashwathama Full Movie Leaked Online | Naga Shauryas Ashwathama Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

      Ashwathama is an ambitious project for Naga Shaurya, who badly needs a box office hit at this point. The actor has been going through a low phase in his professional life with the consecutive box office failures. Naga Shaurya is playing an action hero for the first time in his career in Ashwathama, which is directed by newcomer Raman Teja.

      The actor has undergone a drastic makeover for his character in the movie. Naga Shaurya. who is all set to shed his boy-next-door image with Ashwathama, has apparently got real tattoos in his chest for the perfection of his role. Mehreen Pirzada, the popular actress has appeared as the female lead in the movie, which is directed by newcomer Raman Teja.

      Popular Hindi television actress Sargun Kaur Luthra, has made her Telugu debut by playing a key role in the movie, which features Prince Cecil and Krishna Murali in the supporting roles. Ashwathama is bankrolled by Ira Productions.

      Ashwathama Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Naga Shaurya Starrer!

