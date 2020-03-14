    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nagarjuna Akkineni Or Mahesh Babu: Who Will Be The Host Of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu?

      By
      |

      We all know that Nagarjuna Akkineni made his grand entry as a host of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. The controversial reality show caught everyone's attention for its arguments and host King Nagarjuna. However, the makers are yet to finalise the name of the host for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

      Well, according to the report published in a leading entertainment portal, Bigg Boss Telugu approached Nagarjuna Akkineni to host 4th season. But the actor asked double remuneration to host Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. Hence, reports were surfacing that makers have approached Superstar Mahesh Babu to host the new season.

      Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mahesh Babu

      But now considering the popularity of last season, makers have agreed the conditions of the Mass star and he will surely be seen hosting Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. Nagarjuna Akkineni made his TV debut as a host for the show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu.

      Also Read : Will Chiranjeevi Be A Better Host Than Nagarjuna For Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

      Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss 3 Telugu journey was indeed a fruitful one. The season itself marked as one of the most controversial seasons of all-time. The 3rd season of Bigg Boss was won by singer Rahul Sipligunj.

      Coming back to Nagarjuna Akkineni, the actor will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy-starrer Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra marks a comeback of Nagarjuna Akkineni in Bollywood after 17-years. The film is scheduled to be released on December 4, 2020.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X