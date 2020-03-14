Nagarjuna Akkineni Or Mahesh Babu: Who Will Be The Host Of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu?

We all know that Nagarjuna Akkineni made his grand entry as a host of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. The controversial reality show caught everyone's attention for its arguments and host King Nagarjuna. However, the makers are yet to finalise the name of the host for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

Well, according to the report published in a leading entertainment portal, Bigg Boss Telugu approached Nagarjuna Akkineni to host 4th season. But the actor asked double remuneration to host Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. Hence, reports were surfacing that makers have approached Superstar Mahesh Babu to host the new season.

But now considering the popularity of last season, makers have agreed the conditions of the Mass star and he will surely be seen hosting Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. Nagarjuna Akkineni made his TV debut as a host for the show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu.

Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss 3 Telugu journey was indeed a fruitful one. The season itself marked as one of the most controversial seasons of all-time. The 3rd season of Bigg Boss was won by singer Rahul Sipligunj.

Coming back to Nagarjuna Akkineni, the actor will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy-starrer Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra marks a comeback of Nagarjuna Akkineni in Bollywood after 17-years. The film is scheduled to be released on December 4, 2020.