Nagarjuna Berates Parasuram For Shelving Naga Chaitanya's Film?

In December last year, Naga Chaitanya and Parasuram's collaboration was announced by 14 Reels Entertainments. The untitled movie, which was being referred to as NC2O, was supposed to go on floors in May this year and the makers were eyeing to release the film at the end of 2020. However, things changed drastically, when Mahesh Babu entered the picture.

Not too long ago, Mahesh Babu gave his nod to work with Parasuram, and as soon as that happened, the Geetha Govindam director jumped at the opportunity. He decided to immediately script a story for the Telugu superstar instead of starting work on Naga Chaitanya's film. Though it was being said that Parasuram would be wrapping up Chay's film before teaming up with Mahesh, that actually hasn't happened.

In fact, reports claim that Naga Chaitanya's film has now been shelved as Parasuram decided to go ahead with the Mahesh-starrer. Because of this reason, Nagarjuna is miffed with the filmmaker and rightly so. Apparently, the Brahmastra actor was so angry that he even berated Parasuram for his unprofessional behaviour.

A close source told newindianexpress.com, "Parasuram has wasted some time due to lack of proper planning on his part and eventually delayed the shoot of the Naga Chaitanya-starrer by a few weeks. Nagarjuna was so irritated with Parasuram's unprofessional ways that he didn't shy away from giving the director an earful recently. So chances of this 14 Reels Plus production going on floors looks bleak and we can now say that the project has been shelved unofficially."

That's not all! Some media reports even suggest that Nagarjuna has asked Chay to not work with Parasuram ever again. Well, if this piece of news is true, then we aren't surprised at all, considering how things have panned out in recent months for the Venky Mama hero.

