Nagarjuna’s Remuneration Per Episode Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Will Stun You!

The highly-awaited announcement about Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was made recently. The big news was accompanied by a few rumours about the host and contestants of the show. Of lately, it was heard that actor Nagarjuna will be hosting the show and has shot a special promo for the same, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The fans and followers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are more than excited to welcome the actor on their television screens since the rumours are doing the rounds on social media. Well now, we have a special update on the show, which has a lot to do with Nagarjuna's remuneration! Yes, you heard that right!

As per rumours, Nagarjuna will be paid a whopping amount between Rs 12-14 lakh per episode. It is to be noted that the actor's remuneration for the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu has been increased since he was paid Rs 10-12 lakh per episode for Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Jr NTR, the first host of the show was charging a mammoth amount worth Rs 35 lakh per episode while Nani, the host for the second season had charged Rs 10-12 lakh per episode.

Here is the list of hosts and their salaries

Season 1- Jr NTR - Rs 35 lakh per episode

Season 2- Nani- Rs10-12 lakh per episode

Season 3- Nagarjuna- Rs10-12 lakh per episode

Season 4- Nagarjuna- Rs 12-14 lakh per episode

Talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, there are several names that are doing the rounds like Poonam Bajwa, Nandu, Mangli Chinmai, Akhil Sarthak and Tharun Das. Earlier, Shraddha Das refuted the rumour of her participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4's set will reportedly be set up in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. The show will kick-off amid the COVID-19 situation, following several norms imposed by the state and the central government. It is said that the contestants will be given tasks that are related to sanitization.

