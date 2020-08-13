Namrata Shirodkar Pens An Inspiring Note As She Recalls Her Miss India Moment!

Namrata Remembers Her Miss India Journey

Well, the actress recently took to her social media handle to reminisce one of the milestones of her life. The Vamsi star shared a video from the 1993 Miss India crowning ceremony and penned a note that will truly inspire one to chase their big dreams. She wrote, "Many moments relived..the excitement, the butterflies, the craziness of it all... its all about that moment 😍😍😍 One life is all we've got. Go on and make it worthwhile.. Dream big!! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is YOU'. This has always been my mantra!! For all the girls who dream ❤️❤️ make it happen... nothing is impossible!!"

Egg Or Chicken? The Puzzling Question For Miss India 1993

The actress also mentioned that she was asked a tricky question for the pageant that dates back to centuries. She further wrote in her caption, "Was asked a tricky question that dates back centuries!! This was my answer... What would yours be?" Apparently, she was asked, "What's first, chicken or the egg?" Namrata in no time answered,"‘Chicken'" and took home the prestigious title.

Namrata’s Achievements

Namrata has also represented India in the Miss Universe contest (1993) and finished in sixth place after her big win in Miss India 1993. She has also represented the country in Miss Asia Pacific pageant where she was chosen as the first runner up. She has acted in as many as 25 films in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Marathi. The talented actress was also nominated for the IIFA Best Supporting Actress Award for Pukar in the year 2000.

Namrata Shirodkar- Wife Of Superstar Mahesh Babu

The beautiful actress met Mahesh Babu on the sets of their movie Vamsi when the cupid's arrow struck the duo. After dating for a while, they decided to marry on February 10, 2005, in Mumbai during the shooting of Athadu. Namrata decided to quit acting after she got married to the Superstar. While talking to a leading entertainment portal the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor said he is blessed to have a wife like her. "An actor's job is a very high-pressure job I feel, there is a lot of stress. When I go home I spend time with my family and she makes sure that she gives me that balance which is very important."