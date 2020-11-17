Nandamuri Balakrishna Throws His Cell Phone During Sehari’s First Look Event

Recently senior actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen attending the upcoming film Sehari's promotional event to launch its first look poster. Directed by Gangasagar Dwaraka, the film features Harsh Kanumilli and Simran Choudhary in the lead roles. Well, what attracted the attention of the audiences and the media lens is Balakrishna's angry avatar during the event.

Apparently, the actor was not really happy when his phone rang before unveiling the first look poster of the film. If reports are to be believed, an annoyed Balakrishna picked up the cell phone from his pocket and threw it aside. It is said that he threw the phone towards his personal assistant after he lost his cool.

Rumours also suggest that the actor didn't want any disturbance while unveiling the poster as he considered it ominous for the occasion. Well, fans and followers of the actor were highly thrilled to see Nandamuri Balakrishna back after the 8 months break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior actor who was seen wearing gloves during the launch of the poster looked uber cool in a white shirt and black jeans.

On a related note, Sehari touted to be a romantic drama, is backed by Advaya Jishnu Reddy and Shilpa Chowdary under their banner Virgo Pictures. This film also features Koti in a key role and has music composed by Prashanth Vihari.

