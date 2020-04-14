Nandamuri Balakrishna Won’t Star In The Remake Of Ayyappanum Koshiyum With Rana Daggubati?

It is known to all that the Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, is now being remade in Telugu and Tamil. Not too long ago, we had reported that Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati might come together for the Telugu version of filmmaker Sachy's action-thriller. While we hear Rana has given his nod for the project and is very much part of the remake, Balakrishna, on the other hand, won't be starring in the movie.

Production banner Haarika & Hassine Creations, who have bought the Telugu remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, apparently think that Balakrishna isn't the right fit for the lead role along with Rana. According to a report in Telugu360.com, the makers have decided to get someone else on board and they have already started looking at other contenders.

The same report also states that Suresh Productions recently joined the project and will be bankrolling the film along with Haarika & Hassine Creations. In fact, Suresh Babu, owner, distributor and managing director of Suresh Productions, has taken the onus on himself to sign the other male lead for their movie. While Suresh Babu was asked to consider Venkatesh for the Telugu remake, the producer feels he too isn't the right choice for the film.

So this means we'll have to wait a little longer to find out who will star in the Telugu version of Ayyappanum Koshiyum along with Rana Daggubati. The makers will soon be finalizing the director as well.

Talking about Balakrishna, at the moment, he has Boyapati Srinu's directorial venture on his plate which is said to be an absolute mass entertainer. Reports claim that Shriya Saran and Nayanthara will also make their presence felt in this untitled project.

