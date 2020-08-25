Nani’s V Movie On Amazon Prime: Streaming Platform Gets Trolled For The Trailer Contest!

Nani's upcoming movie V is making its entry on Amazon Prime on September 5, and the streaming platform is all set to entertain the audience with the Natural Star's 25th outing. With just a few days to go and the trailer release pending, the American company has decided to come up with a contest for the fans and followers of the actor.

Well, the contest is all about filling the poster of the V movie with fan images to unveil the official trailer. The fans and followers of Nani will have to upload a picture of themselves flaunting the V sign to fill the poster. So far, 82977+ people have uploaded their pictures and are eagerly awaiting for the big release.

Well, several netizens have taken to their social media handles to troll the streaming platform for their promotional stunt. A few have trolled Amazon Prime asking if they would ask Aadhar card, Ration Card details of the netizens for their upcoming trailer releases. Others shared pictures of actors flaunting the victory sign from old films in order to troll the platform and also questioned their gimmick.

Nuvvu alageyyy luchha contests pettukuntu unduu sept5th lopley movierulz vaadu cinema petti minguthaadu pic.twitter.com/7VCqlxyO8p — ᴍᴀʀᴛɪɴ ᴛᴀʀᴀɴᴛɪɴᴏʟᴀɴ (@suryaavarun) August 25, 2020

Movie ki adhar card pan card aduguthaventra pic.twitter.com/VQAdfwshEC — Chaitanya (@chaitutarak9999) August 25, 2020

On a related note, the film will mark Nani's third collaboration with director Mohan Krishna Indraganti after Ashta Chamma (2008-Nani's debut film) and Gentleman (2006). The film backed by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, will have Nani in a unique avatar with grey shades.

The action-thriller also has Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vennela Kishore, Jagapati Babu and Nassar essaying key roles. The camera for the film is cranked by PG Vinda, while editing is done by Marthand K Venkatesh, and the songs have been composed by Amit Trivedi with BGM by S Thaman.

Nani's V Movie To Get A Direct Release On Amazon Prime On September 5!

Here's Why Tollywood Makers Should Opt For OTT Platforms Skipping Conventional Theatrical Release