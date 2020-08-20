Nani’s V Movie To Get A Direct Release On Amazon Prime On September 5!

After several speculations about the release of Nani's 25th film titled V, the makers have finally decided to go the OTT way! Yes, you read that right! The fans and followers of the Natural Star will be able to feast their eyes on their favourite actor, as the action-thriller will now be available on Amazon Prime from September 5, with the first show at 9.30 pm.

Sharing the joy of the unconventional release of his movie for the first time, Nani tweeted, "V is coming home ❤️September 5th.. The Hunt is On!" The actor also shared a note for his fans while announcing the release. He wrote, "These are not regular times and this is not going to be a regular experience. May 25th is special and now it will be even more for so many reasons. Let's make it a memorable one. Let's celebrate V is September 5th."

Nani also thanked his fans for being supportive throughout his career. Thanking them for the same, he wrote, "These 12 years you came to the theatres for me and it's time I come home and thank you. I will be as excited and nervous to hear from you all on the release day."

Interestingly he also added that his next Tuck Jagadish will take over as soon as the theatres open.

On a related note, a video featuring Nani was released yesterday (August 19) by the makers of the film to tease the big announcement. In the 1-minute 44-second video, the actor said that soon houses are going to turn into theatres with midnight shows getting screened and first-day first show rushes. He further said, "The tension and nervousness before a release..I've been missing it a lot. I know you've been missing all the excitement too..therefore..V have an announcement..tomorrow." The video ended with the actor flaunting a bright smile as he contorted his moustache.

For the uninitiated, V was earlier scheduled to release on March 25, 2020, coinciding with Telugu New Year, but was later postponed owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The 25th outing of Nani also features an ensemble cast including Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vennela Kishore, Jagapati Babu and Nassar. The camera for V movie is cranked by PG Vinda, while editing is handled by Marthand K Venkatesh.

The songs for the movie have been composed by Amit Trivedi while the BGM is taken care of by S Thaman. Two songs namely 'Manasu Maree' and 'Vastunnaa Vachestunaa' have been released by the makers so far which received appreciation from the netizens.

