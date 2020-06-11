Nani Says, ‘I Have Always Had A Close Connect With Kids’

Actor Nani is considered as one of the most humble actors in Tollywood. He is known to share a good rapport with his co-stars off-screen too. But do you know, Nani shares a close connect with kids on his sets?

In films like Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Jersey and Gang Leader, Nani had one of the most memorable moments with his little co-stars. In an interview with Hyderabad Times, Nani opened up about his close connection with his child co-actors.

Nani told Hyderabad Times, "I've always had a close connect with kids. Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha had three kids whom I was in-charge of on sets. People usually think that working with kids is difficult but I'm someone who gets along really well with them. On location, it's always me who's in charge of these little ones. I train them and ensure I spend ample time with them off-screen too."

For those who are unversed, Nani's film Jersey showed a beautiful bond between father and son. Nani played the role of a middle-aged cricketer wanting to chase his dreams, and the relationship he shares with his on-screen son, played by Rohit Kamra. In the film Gang Leader too, Nani's character Pencil, shares a beautiful bond with Chinnu, played by Praanya P Rao.

On a professional note, Nani will next be seen in Mohan Krishna Indraganti's multi-starrer V. He is playing a grey shade character. Apart from Nani, the film also stars Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas in key roles. The film was scheduled to be released in April, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it's been kept on hold. Nani will also be working on Tuck Jagadish with Shiva Nirvana.

