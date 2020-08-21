Nani-Sudheer Babu’s V Movie Story Leaked Days Before Its Release On Amazon Prime

After a lot of speculations about the release of Nani's V movie on OTT platform, yesterday (August 20, 2020), the Natural Star took to his social media handle to announce the film's unconventional release.

In a note, the actor revealed that the film is making its entry on Amazon Prime Video on September 5. The fans and followers of the star are indeed happy with the decision of the makers and are prepping to see their favourite actor on the streaming platform soon.

On a related note, we hear that the story of the action-thriller has been leaked days before its release on Amazon Prime Video. As per reports, the story revolves around Vikramadithya essayed by Nani, who is on a mission to avenge the murder of his wife (played by Aditi Rao Hydari). The actor will be seen killing people involved in the murder and leaves a letter behind that titles V. It is to be noted that earlier, there were speculations that Nani might be playing a character with grey shades, thanks to the first look poster of the film, that suggested so.

The recent grapevine suggests that Sudheer Babu as Vivek Krishna will be essaying the role of the investigating officer in the case, who is on a chase for the culprit.

As these are just speculations, we are sure Nani's V movie, releasing on September 5 will have more to treat the fans, given that the action-thriller marks the Natural Star's 25th film.

On a related note, V movie was earlier scheduled to release on March 25, 2020 coinciding with Telugu New Year, but was later postponed owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film will also feature Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vennela Kishore, Jagapati Babu and Nassar.

