      Naveen Chandra And Salony Luthra Starrer Bhanumathi Ramakrishna In Trouble, Undergoes Title Change

      Naveen Chandra and Salony Luthra-starrer Bhanumathi Ramakrishna directed by debutant Srikanth Nagothi, has got into trouble ahead of its release on OTT platform Aha. The makers have changed the titled of the film from Bhanumathi Ramakrishna to Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna after the veteran actress Bhanumathi Ramakrishna's son filed a complaint against them in the Madras High Court, a month ago.

      In the petition, he stated that they have used his mother and yesteryear actress Bhanumathi Ramakrishna's name without his consent. For those who are unversed, the veteran actress Bhanumathi Ramakrishna was fondly called as the first female superstar of Telugu cinema.

      Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna

      A Times of India report suggests that the Madras High Court has issued an order on the basis that the film might be mistaken as the biopic of the actress. However, the makers clarified that the story has nothing to with the actress' life or her career. But eventually, the judges of the court ordered the makers to make a slight change to the title. Director Srikanth Nagothi agreed to court's order and changed the title from Bhanumathi Ramakrishna to Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna.

      The film presenter, Sharrath Marar told the daily, "We were all set to release it as Bhanumathi Ramakrishna on July 3, however, due to a minor conflict we had to change the name to Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna. This is done with due respect to the legendary actress and so as not to hurt anyone's sentiments."

      Talking about the film, Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna is a romantic story of two people in their thirties, who navigate through love and life. The film will be releasing on July 3 on Aha.

      Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
