Navratri 2020: Sridevi To Nayanthara; 5 South Actresses Who Turned Goddesses On Silver Screen

Sridevi

Sridevi was the first lady superstar in the Indian film industry. The actress had done a variety of roles in different languages. The late veteran actress did the role of a goddess for the first time in Tamil film Deviyin Thiruvilayadal (1982). She even played Forest Goddess in 1984 Hindi film, Aasman Se Gira (1992).

Vijayashanti

Telugu superstar Vijayashanti has played Goddess Chandi in the film Sri Bannari Amman (2002). The film failed to create magic at the box office, but Vijayashanti's effortless portrayal of the goddess impressed everyone.

Nayanthara

South siren Nayanthara portrayed the role of Goddess Sita in the Telugu film, Sri Rama Rajyam (2011). Also starring Nandamuri Balakrishna as Lord Rama, Nayanthara won several awards for her portrayal of Sita. Interestingly, Nayanthara will next be seen playing the role of a Goddess in her upcoming film, Mookuthi Amman (Tamil).

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan too impressed audiences a couple of times with her goddess avatar. Ramya has played Goddess Ammoru in Ammoru (1995) and Goddess Durga in Devullu (2000). Notably, actress Soundarya was so impressed with her character in Ammoru that she even addressed her as Goddess in real.

Meena

Tamil actress Meena is meant to do the role of goddesses in south film industry. In Chiranjeevi-starrer Sri Manjunatha (2001), she played the role of Goddess Parvati. Notably, her aggressive goddess avatar in Tamil film Palayathu Amman (2000) surprised everyone and made people fall in love with her grace and acting chops.