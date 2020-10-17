Navratri 2020: Sridevi To Nayanthara; 5 South Actresses Who Turned Goddesses On Silver Screen
One of the biggest festivals in India, Navratri began today, and on this special occasion, devotees fast for nine days to worship various forms of Goddess Durga. Every year in India, people celebrate this nine days festival full of joy and happiness. However, this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will miss Garba, Durga Aarti and so many things.
Like people in real life, the showbiz industry has been showing this festival of the goddess beautifully on the silver screen. There are quite a few actresses in south film industry who played goddess in the films. Hence, on the occasion of Navratri 2020, let's have a look at top 5 south actresses who impressed the audiences in the form of goddesses on the silver screen.
Sridevi
Sridevi was the first lady superstar in the Indian film industry. The actress had done a variety of roles in different languages. The late veteran actress did the role of a goddess for the first time in Tamil film Deviyin Thiruvilayadal (1982). She even played Forest Goddess in 1984 Hindi film, Aasman Se Gira (1992).
Vijayashanti
Telugu superstar Vijayashanti has played Goddess Chandi in the film Sri Bannari Amman (2002). The film failed to create magic at the box office, but Vijayashanti's effortless portrayal of the goddess impressed everyone.
Nayanthara
South siren Nayanthara portrayed the role of Goddess Sita in the Telugu film, Sri Rama Rajyam (2011). Also starring Nandamuri Balakrishna as Lord Rama, Nayanthara won several awards for her portrayal of Sita. Interestingly, Nayanthara will next be seen playing the role of a Goddess in her upcoming film, Mookuthi Amman (Tamil).
Ramya Krishnan
Ramya Krishnan too impressed audiences a couple of times with her goddess avatar. Ramya has played Goddess Ammoru in Ammoru (1995) and Goddess Durga in Devullu (2000). Notably, actress Soundarya was so impressed with her character in Ammoru that she even addressed her as Goddess in real.
Meena
Tamil actress Meena is meant to do the role of goddesses in south film industry. In Chiranjeevi-starrer Sri Manjunatha (2001), she played the role of Goddess Parvati. Notably, her aggressive goddess avatar in Tamil film Palayathu Amman (2000) surprised everyone and made people fall in love with her grace and acting chops.
Filmibeat wishes Happy Navratri to everyone!
