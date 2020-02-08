NBK 106: Nayanthara, Shriya Saran To Act In Balakrishna's Film?

That Balakrishna is playing the lead in Boyapati Srinu's next directorial venture is known to all. The untitled project has been grabbing attention for a lot of reasons lately and now the movie is once again back in news. Not too long ago, there were rumours about Sonakshi Sinha playing the female lead, however, the B-town beauty made it clear that she wasn't a part of the film.

Well, as per the latest buzz, Balakrishna starrer will have two actresses in the lead. And we hear the makers are eager to get Nayanthara and Shriya Saran onboard for the same. While we don't know if this piece of information is actually true or not but it would indeed be fantastic if Nayanthara and Shriya said yes to the film. Don't you guys agree?

Apart from Sonakshi, it was also being said that Keerthy Suresh might play one of the female leads. But looks like Boyapati Srinu has a different cast in his mind. The much-awaited film, which is being referred to as NBK 106, reportedly stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The untitled project is going to be an absolute massy entertainer wherein Balakrishna will be seen in a lean avatar.

No wonder, fans are super excited and curious at the same time about NBK 106. Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu have teamed up for a film. Earlier, the duo worked together in Lion and Legend. Both the films turned out to be massively successful at the box office and so it won't be surprising if they recreate the same magic with their third outing.

Coming back to the ladies, Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar which has sadly turned out to be a dud at the box office. The actress currently has two Tamil films on her plate - Milind Rau's Netrikann and RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. As for Shriya Saran, the gorgeous actress will be seen in Naragasooran, Sandakkari and also in RRR.

