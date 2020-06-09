Balakrishna Looks Intense As He Fights For Justice In BB3's First Roar!

Come Wednesday (June 10), and Nandamuri Balakrishna will celebrate his 60th birthday. The actor will reportedly celebrate his birthday in a low-key function with his immediate family members, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Well, to wish Ballaya, on the eve of his special day, the makers of his upcoming project, tentatively titled #NBK106, launched the first roar from the film.

Featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, the promising video with a duration of 1-minute and 4-seconds has Ballaya making a breathtaking entry cladding a white dhoti and shirt. He is seen flaunting high-octane action stunts as he fights the villain and his minions. The video has been released as a treat to Nandamuri Balakrishna's ardent fans on the special occasion. The fans who are totally in love with the first roar, were seen pouring birthday wishes to the actor in advance, while others predicted that #NBK106 will surely turn into a hattrick.

The makers of the #NBK106 took to their social media handles to share the video and wrote, "Here's First Roar of #BB3 FireFire► https://bit.ly/BB3Roar." The hashtag #BB3Roar is currently going viral on Twitter, thanks to the actor's fan base among the Telugu audience.

Ballaya's 106th venture is directed by Boyapati Srinu and is bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his banner Dwaraka Creations. Interestingly, the thespian and the director are collaborating for the third time after the 2014 film Legend and 2010 film Simha. Renowned music composer S Thaman is composing music for the film, which has camera cranked by C Ram Prasad. Earlier, the makers had revealed that a lot of elements have been put into the movie's plot, and the actor has gone through a substantial makeover for the role.

The action entertainer will likely have its release in October this year, and will reportedly feature Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Shriya Saran in female lead roles. The film has so far completed the first schedule of the shoot.

Balakrishna Declines Chiranjeevi's Invitation To Attend Meeting With AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy?

Will Tollywood Demand An Apology From Balakrishna For Using Inappropriate Language In Public?